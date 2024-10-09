Eric Timothy Gress, age 75 of Dublin, died suddenly Friday, October 4, 2024 at his residence. He was born on March 2, 1949 in Wytheville, and was the son of the late Dorothy Isabelle Butt Gress and the late Paul Timothy Gress. Tim grew up in Pulaski, graduated from Pulaski High School in 1967, he was a veteran of the United States Army as SP4 for two years, was a graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree from East Tennessee State University, and a graduate with a Master’s Degree from Radford University.

Tim’s hobbies in life were music, history and baseball. He was a diehard Orioles fan and watched and or attended every game if possible! He was a history buff, enjoying and studying the United States Civil War, and participated as a reenactor. His love of music began as a child as a drummer in middle school and high school bands, in addition to playing in rock, and soul “garage bands” with friends. You may recall two of these bands in the 1960’s and 1970’s, The Chancellors and Three Purity.

Tim worked briefly at A.T.&T., but most of his working career was spent as a social worker in nursing homes or teaching at New River Community College. After his retirement, he and Tamara spent many happy years traveling in the U.S. and Canada in their RV.

In addition to his parents, Paul and Dot Gress, he was preceded in death by his sister Karen Gress Martin. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Tamara Wallace Gress, one son Eric (Kristen) Paul Gress and two beautiful granddaughters, Whitley Gress and Emersyn Gress.

Funeral graveside services will be held on Monday, October 21, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, with military honors, followed by Dr. Graham Mitchell officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday evening, October 20, 2024 at Seagle Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski 415 N. Jefferson Avenue 24301. 540-980-1700