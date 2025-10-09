Eric Winston Miller, age 77 of Dublin, passed away on Saturday, September 13, 2025 at Sentara Hospital in Woodbridge, VA. He professed his faith in Christ several years ago, and we trust that we will see him again soon.

He was born on October 6, 1947 in Pulaski, and was the son of the late Winston E. Miller and the late June Crigler Miller. He is survived by brothers David Mike Miller (Shirley) of Dublin, Steve Miller (Sharon) of Florida and Thomas Miller (Lisa) of Riner. He is also survived by niece, Laurel and nephews, Matt and Drew.

One of the fondest memories of Eric happened on Christmas Eve when he would call his nephews and niece with sleigh bells ringing and a delightful message to “Jump In Bed”, because Santa was on his way. The call always ended with a hearty Ho Ho Ho!

Eric served four years in the United States Navy. By profession, he was a fire fighter, serving Pulaski Fire Department, Salem Fire Department and finally as Lieutenant with Roanoke County Fire Department. Additionally, he volunteered as a member of Newbern and Fort Lewis Volunteer Fire Departments.

Eric Valued his Native American heritage. He lived on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota for two years. After retiring to Virginia, he continued to respect this heritage by traveling to meet with friends and dance at Powwows all over the east.

The service for Eric will be private for family at a later date.

