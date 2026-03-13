Ethel Regina “Gina” Phillips, age 57 of Dublin, Va passed away Thursday March 12, 2026, at her home.

She was preceded in death by her Mommy Canous E. Phillips and her sister Carol Cressell.

Gina loved her family, Batman and Babydoll’s. She always had an Angelic smile and never knew a stranger.

Gina is survived by:

Brother – Jeff Phillips

Sister – Joy Bowden “Roy”

Niece and Loving Caregiver – Lori Cressell

Niece – Candy Muncy “Bo”

Special Niece – Missie Graham

Many other Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins

2 Great Nephews, A Great Great Niece and Great Great Nephew

And her Beloved Cat “Cuddles”

The Family would like to Thank Stephanie Cable with ACG Hospice and Jubal Williams for their unconditional love and affection shown to Gina and us. And a Special Thank you to Leon Muncy for officiating the service.

Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday March 18, 2026, at Norris Funeral Services. Pulaski at 11:00 AM. The family will receive friends one hour before the service time. Interment will follow at 1:00 PM at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.

Norris Funeral Services is handling the arrangements for the family.