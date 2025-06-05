Eugene Charles Liberatore passed away on May 22,2025 the Lord called Gene home. Gene was born November 9,1940 to Thomas and Ann Liberatore in Niles Ohio. He was a veteran serving in the Army National Guard. He retired from Fruehauff as shop supervisor in 2001. Gene enjoyed camping and spending time with family.

Left to cherish his memory Gene leaves behind 4 daughters, Sherry (Dale) Johnson, Nancy Parsons, Teressa Serra and Renee Liberatore. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Richard Hayes, Jr., Shonda Hayes, Devin Hayes, Jeremy Shepherd, Tiffany Beeson, Faith Oakes, Dwight Oakes and Donald Parsons, along with 13 great grandchildren. Gene also leaves behind his sisters Elizabeth Guidubaldi and Vera Anaker. Gene was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Thomas Liberatore, Jr, The family extends sincere gratitude to Vicky and Dwayne Bowman for their friendship and care they gave Gene over the last few years.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at Newbern Cemetery, with Pastor Derick Burton officiating.

