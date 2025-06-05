Evelyn Alexander Water Park Reopens with Ribbon Cutting

William Paine photos/Patriot Publishing

Chairwoman of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors cuts the ribbon to officially open the Evelyn Alexander Water Park. The water park burned to the ground in May of 2023 but has now been completely rebuilt.

By WILLIAM PAINE

Patriot Publishing

A little over two years since a fire destroyed the Evelyn Alexander Water Park, more than 100 people came to Randolph Park Wednesday evening for a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the rebirth of this well-loved county facility.

The weather suited the reopening of an outdoor swimming area. For days, rain dominated the forecast in the New River Valley, but Wednesday afternoon brought blue skies and temperatures in the low 80’s, which seemed to many as a good omen for the future.

As everyone gathered in front of the newly built pool complex, Laura Walters, Chairwoman of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, was the first to speak.

“Just two years ago, in May of 2023 our community experienced the tragedy that shook us all,” said Walters. “But in the face of heartbreak, Pulaski County did what we always do, we came together, supported one another and began the hard but meaningful work of rebuilding not just structures, but hope. This project is a symbol of resilience. It’s the result of hard work, vision, collaboration, that all reflect the strength and spirit of our people. From this tragedy, we’re creating a bright and exciting future for our citizens in Pulaski County. A future filled with promise, opportunity, renewed pride in our community. From the ashes we rise.”

Assistant County Administrator Anthony Akers took to the podium next and spoke about the close relationship he had with the water park’s namesake, Evelyn Alexander.

“I’m going to tell you a story, that’s very emotional, about this wonderful woman, Evelyn Alexander, who donated this land in 1997 back when I was in my 20s,” said Akers. “She donated these 90 acres to the county. She specifically wanted a pool, of course, to learn to swim, and she was adamant about a tennis court. She said, ‘You can add anything else, but we have to make sure this is a place where people will come and enjoy.’”

Akers went on to describe how excited he was to be appointed as the youngest member of the Randolph Park steering committee and how Alexander became inspired to donate the land to the public.

“Evelyn said, ‘I want you to know something,’” Akers continued. “When I was a girl on this property, I was with my mule and we were walking through here and my mule stopped right there at the pond and I couldn’t get her to go anywhere else.’”

According to Akers, the mule refused to budge, but as Evelyn Alexander prompted her mule to get on its way, she had the singular sensation of hearing ‘children laughing and water splashing.’

“She says I knew one day this would be a place where kids will learn how to swim,’” said a clearly emotional Akers. “Because, you see, I had a friend of mine growing up. She drowned and I was with her and I said, I want everybody to learn how to swim.’ She said, ‘I had a vision from God, and I literally heard kids laughing and water splashing.’”

Years later, Akers experienced a similar episode when he heard the voices of children enjoying themselves at a summer camp.

“I looked at the pool and you could hear the water splashing and I literally heard the same thing Evelyn heard that day,” said Akers. “In the past 24 years thousands and thousands of kids have had that experience.”

In the aftermath of the fire, Akers combed through the wreckage and somewhat miraculously discovered the singed but largely undamaged plaque honoring Evelyn Alexander’s gift to the county.

“We’re going to rehang this just as it is,” said Akers of the plaque. “This resolution to Evelyn Alexander was signed by Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Joe Sheffey in August of 2002,” said Akers. “This plaque made it through the fire and excavation and will hang ever as a memorial dedicated to the vision of Evelyn Alexander and what she’s done for Pulaski County.”

“Beautiful story about a beautiful woman with an extraordinary vision,” said County Administrator Jonathan Sweet as he took the podium. “That fateful day in May of 2023, I got the call that our pool house was on fire. In the midst of this chaos, while the building still smoldered, we, as a county, committed to not just rebuilding but to rebuilding what was destroyed even better.”

“What a great day to be in Pulaski County at Evelyn Alexander water park,” said Pulaski County’s Parks and Recreation Director Shay Dunnigan. “Thank you all so much for joining us for this exciting and long-awaited moment to officially reopen our beloved water park and unveil the brand new, beautifully rebuilt pool house, a sparkling, re-plastered pool and some seriously fun refurbished toy features that we just know the community is going to love. This place has become a summer staple for generations. A place kids learn to swim, families come to cool off and neighbors become friends and today we get to open a new chapter in the tradition. One that’s brighter, safer and splashier than ever … So, whether you remember the smell of sunscreen in 2001 or you’re here for your first splash, this park is here for you.”

Both Dunnigan and Sweet thanked all those involved in making the new water park a reality.

After the speeches, all in attendance gathered around the pool entrance, as Walters used a pair of oversized scissors to cut the ribbon and officially open the Evelyn Alexander Water Park.

Soon after, the crowd entered the brand-new facility and witnessed young Eva Rose Sweet take the first trip of the season down the pool’s winding water slide.

“As devastating as the fire was, I think no one can contradict the fact that our county staff has turned lemons into lemonade,” said Supervisor Dirk Compton. “We’ve updated everything. Made it more modern. We don’t have to worry about coming back and doing patches on roofs and all that. We got a completely new facility. It’s a more modern setup for the modern-day family.”

“The fire was a blessing in disguise,” said an enthusiastic Dunnigan. “We’ve came back bigger and better than ever. It’s more than a swimming pool, that’s what we’ve been telling people. So, we’re so excited to bring this asset back online and be full go in 2025.”

The assembled crowd looks to Eva Rose Sweet, (daughter of County Administrator Jonathan Sweet), as she readies herself to be the first to use the water slide at the Evelyn Alexander Water Park. The new pool has been completely refurbished and will host several hundred guests on a daily basis throughout the summer.