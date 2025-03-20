Explosion reported at Celanese near Narrows

UPDATE:

Additional news reports on the incident at Celanese say six people were injured in the incident – two critically.

A company spokesperson is quoted as describing the incident as involving a release of acetic acid vapor in the Cellulose Acetate Unit. The release, the spokesperson said, was contained to the immediate area of the plant.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

The Patriot has learned of an explosion earlier today at the Celanese plant in Giles County near Narrows.

According to our source, the explosion was described as “a bad one,” and involved buildings 11 and 8 of the facility located along the New River and Route 460.

Three Life Guard 10 helicopters were dispatched to the scene, according to our source.

Celanese, which originally began operation in December 1939, produces cellulose acetate in flake and tow forms and employs approximately 1,000 Celanese and contract personnel, according to the Department of Energy website Better Buildings Solution Center.energy.gov