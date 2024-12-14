Fannie Frances Gravely Martin, age 77, of Pulaski, died Thursday afternoon,

December 12, 2024 at Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Dublin. She was

preceded in death by her parents Raymond E. and Fannie Bowman Gravley; brothers

and sisters Thomas, Charles, Raymond Jr., Walter ‘Tut’, Gene Gravley, Mary Baker, and Betty Hurd. Also preceded by her beloved daughter Annette ‘Tater’ Martin Warden and daughter-in-law Lora Jean Turpin Martin.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years Danny Martin Sr., a brother William ‘Bill’ Gravley of Texas, sisters Ann Hasson of Pulaski and Kate Wells of Moundsville WV, and sister-in-law Brenda Gravley of Dublin. Loving children Danny Jr ( Anessa) Martin of Dublin, Raymond (Kathy) Martin of Pulaski, and special son-in-law Larry Keith Warden of Dublin. Grandchildren Danny Martin III of Christiansburg , Brandon (Brooke) Warden of Radford, Shawn (Fallon) Alley of Richmond, Corey Martin of Pulaski, Elizabeth (Jacoby) Jones of Roanoke, Evan Martin of Dublin, Eann Martin of Dublin, Dylan Martin of Pulaski. Numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Wythe Hospice of Southwest

Virginia and Highland Ridge Rehab Center.

A graveside funeral will be held Tuesday December 17, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery with the Reverend Kelly Howlett officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the local charity of your choice. Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700