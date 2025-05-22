FC Walks It Off Against GW in MED Tournament

The Mountain Empire Consolation Game came down to the wire on Wednesday at Grayson County Park, as Fort Chiswell took the win in walk-off fashion, 2-1, over County rival George Wythe. This was the third time the Pioneers have defeated the Maroons this year, but this contest was one to remember as it lasted nine innings before FC Senior Blair Jackson singled to left scoring the winning run in dramatic fashion. The Mountain Empire Consolation Game came down to the wire on Wednesday at Grayson County Park, as Fort Chiswell took the win in walk-off fashion, 2-1, over County rival George Wythe. This was the third time the Pioneers have defeated the Maroons this year, but this contest was one to remember as it lasted nine innings before FC Senior Blair Jackson singled to left scoring the winning run in dramatic fashion.

Jackson and Jenna Ball were a force for the Fort at the plate as both sluggers ended the day with three hits. Jackson notched both RBIs in the victory and if that wasn’t enough, Jackson struck out 12 Maroons, walked two, and only surrendered three hits on the mound.

A. Layne also threw a good game as she gave up seven hits and one run over eight innings while striking out six and walking five. Faulkner led GWs offense with one run batted in on a fielders choice play. M. Lane, M.Hatcher, and C. Harris had GWs three hits.