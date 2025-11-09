Federal Authorities Inform Youngkin Administration That SNAP Benefits Will Be Deposited This Week

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that, following federal notification that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits would be paid this week, Virginia will pause the issuance of Virginia Emergency Nutrition Assistance (VENA) benefits to ensure full compliance with federal requirements. The federal Food and Nutrition Service directed that 65 percent of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) monthly benefits for more than 850,000 Virginians will be issued this week. This action follows the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) directive to all states to initiate a partial issuance of SNAP benefits, in accordance with the Trump Administration’s USDA guidance. Based on this federal guidance, it is anticipated that benefits will be processed no later than Thursday, November 13. “The Commonwealth launched VENA last week to ensure there was no interruption to food benefits for Virginians in need,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Our top priority has been to ensure that every Virginian facing food insecurity knows that we are doing everything in our ability to provide food assistance. Now, based on federal guidance, we are committed to processing the federal SNAP benefits made available no later than Thursday. I want to thank our team at DSS and Health and Human Resources for their hard work and dedication.” In alignment with updated federal guidance, Virginia will deliver 65% of the typical month’s SNAP benefits to eligible households this November, in addition to the 25% of the benefit already provided earlier in the month through the Virginia Emergency Nutrition Assistance (VENA) initiative. “This combined effort demonstrates Virginia’s unwavering dedication to the well-being of our neighbors while also protecting tax dollars for other worthy priorities,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Janet V. Kelly. “Thanks to Governor Youngkin and our hard-working team at the Virginia Department of Social Services, Virginia led the nation in responding quickly to changing circumstances and delivering meaningful help to the most vulnerable Virginians.” The newly released funds—expected to be available the week of November 10—reflect the most up-to-date direction from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and ensure Virginia’s commitment that the Commonwealth’s SNAP recipients receive as much support as possible during this transitional period. The Virginia Department of Social Services remains dedicated to transparent and timely communication and will continue providing updates as soon as new information is available. SNAP households with questions can contact their local department or visit the Virginia Department of Social Services website (dss.virginia.gov) for more information. Virginia is proud to stand by its families and reaffirms its commitment to reducing food insecurity throughout the Commonwealth this November. Last week, Governor Youngkin launched the Virginia Cares Initiative, a Commonwealth-wide food drive created to support Virginians affected by the federal government shutdown. It focuses on helping federal workers, military civilian workers and their families, and approximately 12,000 Virginians newly eligible for SNAP benefits who were unable to access them due to the shutdown. Virginians can support their neighbors by donating food, funds, or by volunteering through regional food banks, which will distribute aid through a network of more than 1,000 pantries statewide. This effort was launched alongside $1 million in state funding for the Federation of Virginia Food Banks to support families affected by SNAP disruptions during the federal shutdown. Virginians interested in joining the Virginia Cares Initiative can visit the Virginia Cares Initiative Sign-Up Page to learn more, find their nearest food bank, and receive regional information on how to donate, volunteer, or host a food drive.