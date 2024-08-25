Fine Arts Center opens Blacksburg location

Local artists will be featured at a second location for the

Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley

Blacksburg, VA, August 19. For the past 46 years, the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley has been a champion for art and the artists in the region. Thanks to the help of Blacksburg entrepreneur, Jane Bonomo, and a committee of dedicated artists and art supporters, the Center will open a second location in Blacksburg on September 4.

“This has been a true community collaboration,” notes Dr. John Ross, President of the Board of Directors. “After being approached by Jane Bonomo with this opportunity, our board member Nikki Pynn has pulled together a dynamic group of local artists and others to help prepare the space and expand our reach to new audiences.”

The Blacksburg location will feature two- and three-dimensional art for sale as well as classes for aspiring artists, both children and adults. With a mission to “foster an enjoyment, appreciation, and understanding of all forms of art, promote art education, and to encourage and support artists” in the New River Valley, the new location will continue to tap into the rich artistic heritage of the region and involve artists from nearby communities.

Leading the expansion is local artist and board member, Nikki Pynn, who said, “We aspire to be a gallery that is welcoming to many types and tastes and want this location to be a local hub for discovering what’s happening with the arts in the New River Valley.” That means the Center will hold classes that will reach different interests, including beginning, more advanced skill building, and experiential opportunities for people who want to dig in and explore how to use different media. “I approach the opening of this gallery from the perspective of a local artist. The backbone of the FACNRV is support for local artists, discovering what is needed and what will help them move forward. The new location’s success will take the community of artists and art supporters coming in and giving their impressions.”

The Blacksburg location will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is ample free parking in the Bonomo Plaza and the facility is fully accessible. Classes are being formed and will be announced on the Center’s website and social media.

For more information about the Fine Arts Center, exhibits, classes, or local, handmade gifts, visit the Center’s website at FACNRV.org, email at info@FACNRV.org, or call 540-980-7363. The Center is located at 21 West Main Street in Pulaski AND in Bonomo’s Shopping Plaza at 860 University City Boulevard in Blacksburg.