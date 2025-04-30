Fire breaks out in apartment building in downtown Pulaski

Staff Report

Fire broke out in an apartment building late Wednesday afternoon in downtown Pulaski.

It appeared the fire was on the top floor of the apartment building at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Third Street – next to Taking It To The Streets Ministry and the Pulaski County Administration Building.

Firefighters from Pulaski and Dublin fire departments were on the scene – including the ladder trucks of both departments.

No information yet on any injuries, or how the fire started.

(Mike Williams photos/Patriot Publishing)