Fire breaks out in apartment building in downtown Pulaski
Staff Report
Fire broke out in an apartment building late Wednesday afternoon in downtown Pulaski.
It appeared the fire was on the top floor of the apartment building at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Third Street – next to Taking It To The Streets Ministry and the Pulaski County Administration Building.
Firefighters from Pulaski and Dublin fire departments were on the scene – including the ladder trucks of both departments.
No information yet on any injuries, or how the fire started.
(Mike Williams photos/Patriot Publishing)
Lucy
April 30, 2025 @ 5:11 pm
When heading to a call they still need to abide the traffic lights and not run over top of other drivers..
Sherri Langelier
April 30, 2025 @ 6:09 pm
My Mom, Daughter, GRANDson, and myself lived on the second floor of these apts., many years ago. It hurts my heart to see them on fire! 💔 I pray, everyone who lived there, got out safely! I also pray all the First Responders are safe. 🙏🙏