Five ACC Teams Head to 2025 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference has a nation-best five teams advancing to the 2025 NCAA Baseball Championship Super Regionals. North Carolina, Florida State, Duke, Louisville and Miami each powered through their regional brackets over the weekend, May 30-June 2, to move one step closer to the Men’s College World Series (MCWS), set to take place June 13-23 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

It marks the second consecutive year that five ACC teams have reached the Super Regionals, tying the conference record for the most teams to advance to that stage in a single postseason.

Last season, the ACC made a historic run with four teams reaching the Men’s College World Series—marking the first time since 2006 that the conference sent that many programs to Omaha.

A total of eight Super Regional matchups are scheduled for this weekend, Friday, June 6, to Sunday, June 8.

North Carolina (45-13), which earned the No. 5 national seed, will head back to the Super Regionals for the second straight season after defeating Oklahoma on Monday, June 2, in the Chapel Hill Regional final. Chapel Hill, North Carolina, will also be the site of the Tar Heels’ Super Regional, where the 2025 ACC Baseball Champions will host Arizona (42-18), the 2025 Big 12 Baseball Champions, who won the Eugene Regional. It will be the 12th Super Regional appearance in North Carolina history.

Florida State (41-14), the No. 9 national seed, will be making its NCAA-leading 19th Super Regional appearance since the format began in 1999, and its second consecutive trip to the Super Regionals. The Seminoles combined for three wins over Mississippi State and Bethune-Cookman to win the Tallahassee Regional. The Seminoles will travel across the country to take on No. 8 seed Oregon State (45-13-1) in Corvallis, Oregon.

Duke (40-19) secured its fourth Regional Championship on Sunday and will host a Super Regional at Jack Combs Field for the first time in the program’s history. The Blue Devils defeated Oklahoma State twice, including a come-from-behind win in the regional final, and No. 7 seed Georgia once on their way to winning the Athens Regional. All four Super Regional appearances for the Blue Devils have come in the last seven full seasons. The Blue Devils will host Murray State (42-14), which reached the Super Regionals for the first time in program history. The Racers won the Oxford Regional with two wins over host No. 10 seed Ole Miss and one victory over the 2025 ACC Regular Season Champion, Georgia Tech.

Louisville (38-21) advanced to the Super Regionals for the 10th time under head coach Dan McDonnell after winning the Nashville Regional. The Cardinals defeated each of the three teams in the Nashville Regional – East Tennessee State, No. 1 seed Vanderbilt and Wright State – to win the regional on Sunday, June 1. The Louisville pitching staff allowed just five runs throughout 27 innings of regional play. The Cardinals will square off with Miami in Super Regional action.

Miami (34-25) won the Hattiesburg Regional by knocking off No. 16 seed Southern Miss on Monday. The Hurricanes, who were the No. 3 seed in the regional, advanced to the regional finals after defeating Alabama and Columbia in the first two rounds. After falling to host Southern Miss on Sunday, Miami responded with a 5-4 victory on Monday to advance to the Super Regionals for the first time since 2016. The Hurricanes will travel to Louisville, Kentucky, to take on ACC foe Louisville in the Super Regionals.

At least one ACC team has reached the Men’s College World Series in each of the previous 18 years in which it has been held, and multiple ACC teams reached the MCWS 12 times during that span. The ACC has placed a total of 35 teams in the past 18 Men’s College World Series, an average of just under two teams per season.

The NCAA will announce the full schedule for the Super Regional round on Tuesday, June 3. Each series will follow a best-of-three format, with the winners advancing to the Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.