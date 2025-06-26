Flash flood warning issued for Pulaski County, Radford

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southwestern Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia...
Northeastern Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia...
The City of Radford in southwestern Virginia...
* Until 1230 AM EDT Friday.
* At 629 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain. Flash flooding was reported on Route 11 near Rock Road
in the City of Radford. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Radford... Fairlawn...
Walton... Childress...
Parrott...
This includes the following streams and drainages...
Little River, Mill Creek, Dry Branch, Connellys Run, Meadow Creek,
New River, Little Walker Creek, Back Creek and Crab Creek.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.