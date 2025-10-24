Fletcher Gallery at NRCC presents “Lasting Impressions” exhibition honoring Aileen Fletcher

The Fletcher Gallery at New River Community College (NRCC) presents Lasting Impressions, an exhibition honoring the influence of NRCC’s beloved former art department chair and educator Aileen Fletcher. The show features works by three accomplished photographers and educators from the New River Valley, Kathleen Linkous, James Knipe, and William Ratcliffe, whose artistic careers were influenced by Fletcher’s mentorship.

The exhibition opens Wednesday, October 29, 2025, and will remain on display through December 19, 2025, in the Fletcher Gallery located in Godbey Hall at NRCC’s campus in Dublin. A reception with refreshments will be held on Friday, November 7, at 1 p.m. offering guests the opportunity to meet the artists and celebrate Fletcher’s lasting impact on the regional art community.

“Aileen Fletcher’s enjoyment of the arts was contagious,” said featured artist and former NRCC student Kathleen Linkous. “She went beyond teaching technique — she taught us to use fine art to navigate life, to express ourselves, and even to heal. Her encouragement shaped my career as both an artist and educator.”

Linkous began her studies at NRCC before earning both a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a Master of Fine Arts degree in studio art from Radford University, where she specialized in photography. She has exhibited widely, juried numerous photography shows, and received multiple awards for her work.

Knipe, Professor Emeritus of Art at Radford University, taught for more than 20 years and directed the university’s photography program. His work has appeared in more than two dozen solo exhibitions and over 100 group shows and is represented in museums and private collections.

Ratcliffe began his photography journey in 1993 and went on to earn both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in fine art photography. He has exhibited in numerous solo and group shows across the U.S. and abroad, published in magazines in both the United States and the Philippines, and received several awards for his fine art photography.

Together, these three artists embody Fletcher’s creative legacy and the inspiration she instilled in generations of students.

The Lasting Impressions exhibit is free and open to the public during regular Dublin campus hours. For more information about the Fletcher Gallery or upcoming exhibitions, contact Dr. Tammy Parks at (540) 674-3600, ext. 4468 or tparks@nr.edu.