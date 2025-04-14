Floyd “Pete” Wayne Richardson, age 92 of Pulaski, Va died Monday, October 7, 2024

at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Pete was born in Sylvatus, Va on July 15, 1932

the son of the late Aaron and Elsa (Lewis) Richardson. He met his “sweetheart” of 73

years, G. Juanita (Craig) Richardson at Pulaski High School and they graduated together

in the Class of 1949. Pete continued his education, graduating from Bluefield Business

College in 1951. Pete and Juanita were married on June 8, 1951. He then served his

country during the Korean War as a Sergeant with the U. S. Army in the 11th Airborne

at Ft. Campbell, Ky and later at the Engineer Center in Ft. Belvoir, Va. In November of

1954 Pete began his career as a civilian with the Army, working in Logistics

Management and later as a supervisor, retiring after thirty years. Upon retiring Pete

and Juanita moved from Arlington, Va back to Pulaski, Va. They joined Memorial

Baptist church where Pete faithfully served as Deacon for many years. In addition

to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved son Mark Wayne Richardson

and older brother Aaron Bruce Richardson. He is survived by his devoted wife

Gleavy Juanita (Craig) Richardson, daughter in law Pamela (Belcher) Ross, along with

nieces, nephews, and cousins. Pete was dearly loved and cherished by his family

and friends for his thoughtfulness, his generous nature, and his compassion. He

practiced kindness and charity to others daily, a true Christian who “walked the walk.”

A Celebration of Life service honoring Pete will take place at Memorial Baptist Church,

located at 995 Peppers Ferry Rd. Pulaski, Va on Saturday, April 26, 2025 at 11:00 am.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 am at the church sanctuary.

Interment with military honors will follow at Thornspring Methodist Church Cemetery.

Contributions in Pete’s memory may be given to Memorial Baptist Church,

995 Peppers Ferry Rd. Pulaski, VA 24301

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski, Va. 540-980-1700