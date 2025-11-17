Food City Awards More Than $450,000 to Local Hunger Relief Organizations

Feed My Lambs, Backpack Program: (From left): Lisa Phillips (HRC), Shana Tyrrell (Head Cashier), Anita Craig of Feed My Lambs and Missy Vanhorn (Produce Asst. Manager).

Photos courtesy Food City

ABINGDON – Since 1992, Food City has been teaming up with their valued customers to host their annual Race Against Hunger campaign, which raises a significant amount of money for local hunger relief organizations.

“Hunger is a serious problem throughout our region and our Race Against Hunger program provides vital support to numerous hunger relief organizations throughout our market area,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City’s president and chief executive officer.

Throughout the promotion, Food City customers wishing to donate simply select the desired dollar amount and it is conveniently added to their order total. One hundred percent of the proceeds benefit local hunger relief organizations. Approximately 4 meals are provided for every dollar donated.

“Millions of Americans need food assistance each year. Food City’s Race Against Hunger program is one way we can help those in need right here in our own community,” says Kevin Stafford, Food City vice president of marketing.

The 2024-2025 Race Against Hunger campaign raised over $450,000. This past Friday, Joe and Kelly Blankenship with City of Refuge received $2,000.00 in proceeds, while Anita Craig with Feed My Lambs, Backpack Program received $2,500.00.

“We would like to thank our loyal customers for helping make this promotion such a huge success. Their generosity will help feed thousands of our friends and neighbors in need throughout the region,” adds Smith.

Headquartered in Abingdon, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City’s parent company) operates 161 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia, and Alabama.