Former Cougar, Secrist to play in NCAA Women’s Tournament today at 3 on ESPNU

Pulaski County basketball fans will want to tune in today at 3 p.m. on ESPNU to see former Cougar Keslyn Secrist play in the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Secrist and her Murray State Racers will take on Maryland today as they battle in the first round of the tournament in North Carolina’s Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Murray State (Missouri Valley Conference) is 31-3 on the season, while the heavily favored Maryland Terrapins of the Big Ten are 23-8.

Secrist, a 5-10 junior guard from Draper, is averaging 12.9 points per game this season. She averages 6.6 rebounds per game, 1.4 assists and is a 51.5 percent field goal shooter.

This is Secrist’s first season at Murray State after she transferred from Indiana State where she played for two seasons.

The winner today will move on to the second round and face either North Carolina or Western Illinois.