Fort Chiswell baseball, softball advance

The Fort Chiswell Varsity Softball and Baseball Teams won their Region C Quarterfinal games on Thursday as the girls defeated the Parry McCluer Fighting Blues 12-1 and the boys outlasted the Narrows Green Wave 5-0.

In the softball game, Blair Jackson was dominant in the circle as she rang up 12 strikeouts, allowed only three hits, and walked none of the Blues. Jenna Ball and Kimberlyn Hart led the offensive attack for the Pioneers as they each collected four hits. Ball and Lilly Goforth were the leaders in RBIs as they each drove in three runs while Blair Jackson, Katelyn Frazier, Krista King, Annalees Kuehl, and Payton Nester also aided in the effort by collecting multiple hits for FC.

With the win the Pioneers improved to 16 wins and 6 losses on the year and set up another meeting with the Auburn Eagles on Monday. Olivia Julian, Logan Vest and Alysa Wheeler notched Parry McCluer’s three hits in the season-ending loss.

FC’s Varsity Baseball Team also improved their overall record to 16 wins and 4 losses on Thursday as they traveled to Pioneer District Regular Season Champion Narrows and defeated the Green Wave 5-0.

Owen Jackson started the fire for the Fort as he led off with a double and was later plated on the big two out RBI single by Parker Moore to take a 1-0 advantage in the top of the first inning. Moore would also flex his muscles on the mound as he didn’t allow a Narrows baserunner for three innings.

Fort Chiswell would punch another run across in the top of the fourth on a solo homerun from Brayden Billings to make the count 2-0, FC. The Pioneers weren’t done as they plated two more runs in the fifth inning and one in the seventh on a solo homer to center field by Cooper Davis to make the score 5-0. Jackson and Moore led the Pioneer offense with two hits apiece and Moore also drove in two runs on the day.

On the mound, Moore was dominant as he allowed only one hit through seven innings while striking out nine and walking three on a solid Narrows team. The Wave also got a good pitching performance out of Hunter Owens. The senior hurler went the distance allowing 10 hits, striking out six and only walking one. Cooper Helvey pickedup the lone hit for Narrows.

FC will travel to Grayson Co. and take on the Blue Devils on Monday for a Region C Semi-Final Contest.