Fort Chiswell baseball starts season 2-0

The Fort Chiswell Varsity Baseball Team started the 2025 season off with a bang with a 21-0 victory over Bland County on March 18 and a 16-3 win over the Richlands Tornadoes on March 19.

The Pioneers tallied 15 hits against the Bears with four of them coming from Freshman, Owen Jackson, as he drove in 7 runs and got the win on the mound for the Fort. Parker Moore, Mac Phillips, and Brayden Billings also notched hits for FC.

FC continued its run scoring streak vs. Richlands as they plated 16 runs on 10 hits. Senior, Brayden Billings, drove in four runs on two hits while his teammates Mac Phillips, Spencer Moser, Owen Jackson, Cooper Davis, Parker Moore, and Zayne Sayers all collected hits for the visiting Pioneers. Moore got the win on the bump as the Pioneers improved to 2-0 on the year.