Fort Chiswell beats Bland, runs record to 11-0

Owen Jackson and Isaac Haislip each collected two hits a-piece in the 11-0 Fort Chiswell win over the Bland County Bears. Jackson also tossed four innings surrendering only one hit and striking out nine batters. Brody Musser came on in the fifth segment and retired three Bear via strikeout and only gave-up one hit.

Musser, Cooper Davis, Cooper Reynolds, Eli Eversole, and Mac Phillips each had one hit for the Fort. Phillips also swiped three bases as FC improved their overall record to 11 wins and 0 losses.

Dillon Hall and Darien Hall each notched one hit for the Bears in the loss.