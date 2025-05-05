Fort Chiswell beats GW in baseball, softball

The Fort Chiswell Pioneers visited their county rival, the GW Maroons, on Friday and came away with decisive victories in Softball and Baseball.

Blair Jackson struckout 17 Maroon batters in the 6-0 Softball win. The right-hander gave up only three hits and zero runs over seven innings while walking two batters. FC broke out on the offensive end with four runs in the fourth inning as Lilly Goforth hit a solo homer and Payton Nester doubled plating one run and Annalees Kuehl singled to score two more. Blair Jackson also added a run in the seventh with a solo blast that left the park in a hurry to make the final score 6-0.

M. Layne was the losing pitcher for George Wythe as she lasted four innings, surrendered five runs on four hits, striking out six and walking five. E. Faulkner led GW at the plate as she had all of the Maroon’s three hits. Jackson, Goforth, Kuehl, Nester, and Tristen Thomas notched the Fort’s hits.

The Baseball Game was much the same as Pioneer pitcher Parker Moore was dominant as he rang up 11 strikeouts in the 9-0 victory. Moore allowed four hits, walked three, and surrendered 0 runs over 7 innings of work. Moore, Spencer Moser, and Cooper Davis combined for four of FC’s seven hits. They also each drove in three runs a piece. Owen Jackson collected the other hit for the Fort as they improved their overall record to 12 wins and 2 losses.

George Wythe got hits from Cam Skeens, Caden Goliher, Brayden Frazier and Cade Bralley while Logan Adams took the loss for GW. The starter lasted three and one-third innings, surrendering five runs on four hits, striking out five and waking six.