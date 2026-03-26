Fort Chiswell downs Rural Retreat, 13-1

Owen Jackson and Spencer Moser each collected three hits a piece, as the Fort Chiswell Pioneers dispatched the Rural Retreat Indians 13-1 in a non-district county rivalry game. Jackson singled in the first inning and doubled twice in the second stanza. FC plated seven runs in the big second inning on hits from Mac Phillips, Brody Musser, Cooper Reynolds, Moser, and Jackson.

Isaac Haislip earned the win for the Fort on the mound as the senior right hander surrendered only one hit and one unearned run. Haislip also retired seven Indians by strikeout in his two innings of work. Moser and Jackson came on in relief for Fort Chiswell as the Pioneers improved to 4 wins and 0 losses on the year.

Rural Retreat (1-1) was paced by Trever Shelton and Brody Childress who each collected two hits in the loss.