Fort Chiswell drops first of year

The Fort Chiswell Pioneer Baseball Team is undefeated no more as they came up short in a big comeback effort in Stokes County on Wednesday night and dropped their first game of the year 8-6. Down 8-0 going into the sixth inning, the Fort finally figured out the Sauras starting pitcher, Kiptyn Middleton as Isaac Haislip singled, scoring two runs followed by a single from Brody Musser that plated one. Kam Ward got into the action for FC with a double that tallied another then Eli Eversole singled, scoring one run, and Mac Phillips drew a walk that scored what proved to be the final run for the Pioneers. More opportunities were squandered in the big inning as bases were still loaded with one out but the balloon popped as soon as it filled up with a couple of strikeouts and a silent seventh inning as the Pioneers dropped to 11 wins and 1 loss on the season.

Fort Chiswell had hits from Ward, Eversole, Haislip, Phillips, Musser, Owen Jackson, Cooper Davis, and Spencer Moser but fell behind 5-0 early and couldn’t get anything going until the big sixth as hits were scattered and hard to comeby throughout the game. Starting pitcher for (13-6) South Stokes, Middleton surrendered seven hits and six runs over five and one-third innings, striking out nine and walking two. Haislip was issued the loss for the Fort as he went two innings, allowing five runs on seven hits, striking out two. Eli Eversole pitched three innings in relief for FC as he gave up three hits and three runs (zero earned) while striking out four. Owen Jackson came on in the sixth and retired the top of the lineup in order.

The Sauras avenged their earlier 12-6 loss to the Fort with the help of Tucker Monday and Middleton who each notched three hits a piece. Both players also had home runs in the contest.