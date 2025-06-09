Fort Chiswell falls to Auburn in Region C title game

The Fort Chiswell Pioneer Varsity Baseball Team was defeated in the Region C Title Game on Thursday at Blacksburg High School by the Auburn Eagles 9-4. This was the second year in a row that the Pioneers have lost to the Eagles in the title game.

This game was much closer than the final score as the contest was tied at three in the bottom of the fifth inning. Auburn had snatched an early advantage in the second inning thanks to a walk to Colin Roark and a Jared Lavergne single that scratched two more as the Eagles took a 3-0 lead. FC would fight back and tie the game in the top of the fourth at 3-3 on a two out double by Spencer Moser and a single by Cooper Davis.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Auburn became the front runner again after Zac McGlothin doubled, Matthew Altizer singled, Graham Alley doubled, Roark walked, Lavergne grounded into a fielder’s choice, and Brody Hensel was struck by a pitch. All of these Eagles would eventually cross home to make the score 9-3. FC would add one more run late to make the final tally 9-4.

Altizer and McGlothin shared duties on the mound for Auburn with McGlothin getting the win. Parker Moore took the loss for the Fort. The starter went four and one-third innings, surrendering six runs (three earned) on six hits, striking out four and walking three. Pioneer Sophomore, Eli Eversole, came on in relief and did a solid job as he retired four Eagle hitters in a row.

The Pioneer offense was strong as they outhit the Eagles 10 to 8 but those ten hits were scattered as FC stranded base runners all day and walked too many batters at the plate. Both teams also had some miscues in the field as Auburn ended the contest with three errors while FC had two of their own and Auburn would capitalize on the Forts mistakes while FC couldn’t manage a run on Auburn’s shortcomings.

Owen Jackson, Mac Phillips, and Cooper Davis led the Pioneer offensive attack by gathering two hits a piece. McGlothin paced Auburn with two hits. Spencer Moser led the Pioneers with two runs batted in and Jackson swiped two bases in the losing effort.

The Pioneer will travel to UVA Wise on Tuesday to tangle with the Eastside Spartans while Auburn will host the Chilhowie Warriors in the State Quarterfinals.