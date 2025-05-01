Fort Chiswell gets two wins againt Giles

The Fort Chiswell Pioneer Softball and Baseball Teams traveled to Giles County on Wednesday and scored two victories. The Fort Chiswell Pioneer Softball and Baseball Teams traveled to Giles County on Wednesday and scored two victories.

The girls won a low scoring affair 4-1 on 18 Spartan strikeouts carved up by Blair Jackson. FCs senior right hander has went over 600 carrier strikeouts of late and moving toward the 700 mark. Jackson allowed only two hits, one run, and two walks.

FC was led by Payton Nester at the plate as she notched three hits. Jackson added two hits and a RBI while Lilly Goforth , Annalees Kuehl, and Jenna Ball each drove in runs for the Fort.

Giles was led by Vanderpool on the mound and at the plate as she stuckout nine Pioneers and ended the day with one hit and one RBI.

The Boys Game was much different as it involved a bunch of hitting and scoring as the Pioneers improved their overall record to 11-2 in the 14-3 victory over the Spartans.

In the first inning, Owen Jackson got things going with with an RBI single to left followed by a two run slam by Brayden Billings to make the score 3-0. Giles would later tie the match in the bottom of the second at 3-3 on walks, and error, and a Skyler Keffer single. However, a double by FCs Spencer Moser would give the visitors a 5-3 lead in the top of the third and that would set the stage for a Pioneer ambush as Parker Moore and Owen Jackson both singled plating two runs a piece.

Moore led FC with three hits and three runs batted in. Jackson and Moser each collected two hits and three RBIs a piece while Zayne Sayers and Brayden Billings also smoked two hits for the winning team. Moser also earned the win on the mound for the Fort as he came on in relief surrendering only two hits, no runs, and striking out eight in five and two-thirds innings.

Giles was paced by Shyler Keffer, Josiah Schlueter, Jacob Mills, Miles Eppling, and Brady Thwaites as they all recorded hits.