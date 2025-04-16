Fort Chiswell hammers Bland in baseball, softball

Fort Chiswell takes care of Bland Co. in both softball and baseball. Tristen Thomas gathered up four hits against the Bears in the 27-2 victory on Tuesday. Madilyn Goines, Annalees Kuehl, Katelyn Frazier, Kimberlyn Hart, Lilly Goforth, and Blair Jackson all had multiple hits for the Fort. Goforth and Jackson both hommered in the 2nd inning. Jackson also notched four RBIs for the day and got the win on the mound for the Pioneers going 2 innings retiring six batters by strikeout. Krista King came in to pitch in the third inning for FC and gave up one hit and two runs over three innings of work.

Bland Co. was led at the plate by Smith with one run batted in and Shinault also aided the Bears by going 1 for 2. With the win, the Pioneers improve to 7 wins and 3 losses.

The Pioneer Varsity Baseball matched the girls performance by whipping Bland 28-0 in five innings. Mac Phillips and Owen Jackson led the way for FC as they each drove in four runs and collected three hits a piece. Parker Moore scorched two hits with one being a solo homer in the second inning. Isaac Haislip, Cam Alley, Cooper Davis, Brayden Billings, and Kenton Sutphin all recorded hits for the Pioneers in the victory.

Owen Jackson recorded the win for the Fort by going two innings, striking out five and walking none. Parker Moore and Isaac Haislip each came on in relief to shut the door and improve the Pioneer record to 7 wins and 1 loss. Dillion Hall went 1 for 2 at the plate to lead Bland County. Fort Chiswell is scheduled to play at home against George Wythe on Thursday and Richlands on Friday.