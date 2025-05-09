Fort Chiswell softball team takes down Floyd

On Thursday the Fort Chiswell Pioneers traveled to Floyd County to take on a solid Buffalo Softball Team and won a hard fought 12-6 decision. On Thursday the Fort Chiswell Pioneers traveled to Floyd County to take on a solid Buffalo Softball Team and won a hard fought 12-6 decision.

Blair Jackson did her part on the mound and at the plate as she held Floyd County to six hits while striking out 10 batters. At the plate Jackson pounded out three hits and four RBIs. Annalees Kuchl and Tristen Thomas also put up electric days at the plate as they both notched three hits a piece as Kuehl doubled in the first, singled in the second and singled again in the seventh while Thomas doubled twice and singled once. Jackson ended up tripling in the first, doubling in the second, and singling in the fifth inning.

The Fort pounded the ball all day as they accumulated 16 hits with Lilly Goforth and Katelyn Frazier also making their mark with multiple key hits along with Kimberlyn Hart also getting an important hit late in the contest.

With the win the Pioneers improve their overall record to 12 wins and 5 losses. Floyd was paced by Addison Allen who proved to be a difficult out as she had three hits on the day while her teammates Kyra Vaughan and Emma Biesterveld helped the cause by driving in two runs a piece in the loss.