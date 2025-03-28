Fort Chiswell softball team wins again

The Fort Chiswell Vasity Softball team got its second win in a row by defeating the Narrows Green Wave 13-1 on Thursday at FC.

Krista King led the Fort at the plate going 3 for 3 with a two run homerun. The Pioneers tallied 15 hits in the game with Blair Jackson, Kaitlyn Frazier, Lilly Goforth, Annalees Kuehl, and Jenna Ball all collected multiple hits.

Blair Jackson earned the win for Fort as she had a perfect game going after three innings with no walks, no hits and 8 strikeouts. Krista King came on in relief for FC in the fourth and fifth innings.

Holly Gilbert took the loss for Narrows Lady Wave on the mound. She went four innings striking out two. Braylee Robertson led the Wave with one run batted in.

FC will travel to Grayson today.