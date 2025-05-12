Fort Chiswell takes wins against Giles

The Fort Chiswell Pioneer Softball and Baseball Teams won their games with Giles on Friday at the Fort. Both teams got the job done but the way they went about it was much different as the Softball Team came out on top 3-2 in a twelve inning thriller that lasted over three hours while the Baseball Team took care of business 10-0 in six innings. The Fort Chiswell Pioneer Softball and Baseball Teams won their games with Giles on Friday at the Fort. Both teams got the job done but the way they went about it was much different as the Softball Team came out on top 3-2 in a twelve inning thriller that lasted over three hours while the Baseball Team took care of business 10-0 in six innings.

The Softball Game was a pitchers duel for the most part as Blair Jackson went the whole distance surrendering 10 scattered hits, 2 runs, while striking out 15 after pitching seven hard fought innings the day before against a good Floyd team. Jackson wore down in the later innings as she leaned on her defense and battled through a number of baserunners. Giles hurler, Addie Lowry, proved to be strong as she pitched the entire game striking out 17, on 11 hits, and walked only three batters in the loss.

Jackson and Lilly Goforth led the Pioneer attack at the plate with three hits a piece and teamed-up during the 12th inning to break the 2-2 tie as Jackson singled up the middle with two outs and Goforth would then follow-up with a huge hit to right field that drew a throw to third base as Jackson reached the bag. The throw sailed past the pitcher and the Giles third baseman and Blair Jackson slid into home to gather the 3-2 MED walk-off victory.

Krista King also came up big for the Fort as she homered to left field in the fifth inning to tie the game up at one. With the win FC improves to 13 wins and five losses on the year.

The Baseball game was much easier on the nerves as Parker Moore struck out 11 batters and surrendered four hits in six innings as the Pioneers cruised to a 10-0 victory. Moore had a perfect inning in the second as he struckout three batters on nine pitches.

Isaac Haislip led the Pioneers with three hits. Zayne Sayers, Mac Phillips, Spencer Moser, Cam Alley, Parker Moore, and Brayden Billings all notched hits for Fort Chiswell. Dudding, Manning, Mills, and Schuler scratched Giles Counties four hits.