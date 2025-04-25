Fort Chiswell whips Grayson in baseball, falls in softball

Fort Chiswell pounds Grayson 11-1 in Varsity Baseball and gets the favor returned in softball as the Lady Pioneers drop a 9-2 decision at home.

The Varsity Baseball Team took care of business on Thursday with the mercy rule victory over the Blue Devils but it took until the fourth inning before the Pioneers would strike with five runs thanks to a Brayden Billings double, a Parker Moore single, and a Spencer Moser triple.

Grayson Co. pitcher, Makray Goad, had done a good job of holding the Pioneers in check up to that point as he lasted four innings, allowing five runs on four hits, striking out six. Pioneer starting pitcher, Parker Moore, would even do better as he struck out 10 batters and only surrendered three hits in five innings. Owen Jackson would come on in the top of the sixth inning with two on. The freshman hurler walked two batters which plated the only run for Grayson before he turned up the heat as he retired the next three batters by strikeout.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the flood gates opened as Cam Alley plated a run on a sacrifice fly and was followed by RBI hits from Cooper Davis and Isaac Haislip. Zayne Sayers, Mac Phillips and Owen Jackson all three drew walks in the inning which also plated runs to end the contest at 11-1 in six innings. Haislip led FC at the plate going 2 for 3. Spencer Moser and Brayden Billings each drove in two runs a piece improving the Fort’s record to 10 wins and 1 loss. Adam Pennington led the Devils by going 1 for 2.

The Grayson Co. Varsity Girls Softball Team avenged an earlier loss to the Pioneers with a 9-2 victory on Thursday at Fort Chiswell. The Devils notched eight hits on Pioneer pitcher Blair Jackson. However, Jackson only surrendered three earned runs while striking out 12 in seven innings. FC seemed to implode with errors in the field, miscues on the base paths, and struggles at the plate.

Jenna Ball paced the Pioneers at the plate by going 3 for 4. Katelyn Frazier and Ball each drove in a run for FC. Grayson was led by Sage, White and Funk who each collected two hits a piece. Sage got the win for Grayson retiring 9 Pioneers via strikeout while walking three.