Fortepianist Daniel Maltz to perform Saturday at Pulaski Theatre

The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley and the Pulaski Theatre will welcome Vienna-based fortepianist Daniel Adam Maltz this Saturday, April 25, for a live performance from 2–4 p.m.

Called “the foremost performer in the world of the fortepiano” (Aspen Daily News), Maltz specializes in historically informed performance on original Viennese instruments. His program will feature works by Mozart, Haydn, and Beethoven, performed on the instrument these composers wrote for.

The fortepiano is the direct predecessor to the modern piano and was the primary keyboard instrument of the Classical era. Built with a lighter wooden frame, leather-covered hammers, and lower string tension, it produces a clearer, more transparent sound than today’s concert grand. Its quick decay and responsive touch allow for a level of articulation and detail that brings new clarity to familiar works.

Maltz has been widely praised for his expressive playing and deep understanding of the instrument, with critics noting his ability to bring “tenderness, longing, and frustration into the very notes” (Orlando Sentinel). He studied at the Royal Academy of Music in London and at the University for Music and Performing Arts in Vienna, and performs exclusively on historic fortepianos.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to enjoy a performance unique to anywhere else in Southwest Virginia,” said Brandon Phillips, Executive Director at the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley. “Daniel was so well received at his last visit that we know this will be a truly remarkable experience.”

The performance will once again be at the historic Pulaski Theatre, which has completed some new renovations. Tickets are $15 general admission and $10 for students. Tickets are available at the Fine Arts Center’s website: FACNRV.org, or at the door.

For more information about performances sponsored by the Fine Arts Center or their exhibits, classes, or handmade gifts, visit the Center’s website at FACNRV.org, email at info@FACNRV.org, or call 540-980-7363. The Pulaski Center is located at 21 West Main Street in the Historic Downtown Commercial District of Pulaski with the Pulaski Theatre across the street. The Blacksburg Center is located at 860 University City Boulevard, Suite 105.