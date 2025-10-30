Celebrating the Life of Frank Gray Sloop, Jr.

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Frank Gray Sloop, Jr., who departed this life on October 29, 2025, at the age of 79.

A Life Well Lived

Born on September 27, 1946, in Mooresville, NC, Gray was the second of four children to Frank Gray Sloop, Sr. and Ruth Alice Ward. He grew up in Dublin, Va., where he developed a lifelong passion for wrestling, cows, and horses. Gray attended Dublin High School (Class of ’64) before moving on to Virginia Tech (Class of ’68, and a proud German Club member). After graduating from Virginia Tech, he joined the Army and served one tour of duty in Vietnam where he was wounded. He served his country bravely, earning the rank of 1st Lieutenant. He received a Bronze Star with Valor, a Purple Heart and the Army Commendation Medal among his accolades. After returning from the war, he went on to build a rewarding career as a cattleman and golf course superintendent, touching the lives of many through his dedication and compassion.

Family and Legacy

Gray was a devoted father and husband. He is survived by his wife Bea and three sons: Gray III (Ginger) and their two daughters, Taylor (Josh) and Grayson; Mike (Sarah) and their two sons, Brady and Logan, and daughter, Allie; and Phil (Sloop). He is also survived by his two sisters, Ruth Ann Whitener (Olin) and Mary Elizabeth Sloop, and a host of dear friends and relatives.

In Remembrance

A service to celebrate Gray’s life will be held on Saturday, November 1st at First Presbyterian Church in Cheraw, SC, beginning at 2:00 pm. Family and friends are invited to gather, share stories, and honor the remarkable spirit that Gray shared with the world.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the following veterans’ charities:

Hope for Warriors https://support.hopeforthewarriors.org/give/490459/#!/donation/checkout)

or

Wear Blue: Run to Remember (https://www.wearblueruntoremember.org/donate)