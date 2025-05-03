Frank Rangley Thompson, Jr., age 72 of Pulaski, died Thursday, May 1, 2025 at his residence. He was born on May 9, 1952 in Montgomery County, VA, and was the son of the late Denton Genett Early Thompson and the late Frank Rangley Thompson, Sr. Frank was a graduate of Pulaski High School class of 1971, was a veteran of the United States Army 101st Airborne Division, served in the military police, and was a retired police officer for the Town of Pulaski.

He is survived by three daughters: Ashley Ann Coble and her husband Cam of Pulaski, Jennifer Thompson Eller and her husband Dane of Alaska, and Opal “Genett” Hancock and her husband Timmy of Pulaski: seven grandchildren; Zane Coble and his wife Victoria, Seth Coble, Kaylea, Isabella and Corbin Eller, Hannah and Aaron Hancock.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Timmy Hancock, Dane Eller, Cam Coble, Zane Coble, Seth Coble, Aaron Hancock, Paul Akers, Corbin Eller, and Jimmy Ridpath. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, with military honors. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home, 415 N. Jefferson Avenue Pulaski, VA 24301.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700