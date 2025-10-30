Franklin Isaac “Scutter” Carlton, age 92 of Draper passed away Sunday, October 12, 2025 at the Pulaski Health and Rehab Center. Born May 8, 1933 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Beverly David Carlton, Sr. & Olive Maude Quesenberry Carlton. He was also preceded in death by his wife Janie Baird Carlton; brother Beverly David Carlton and sisters Evelyn Nellie DeHart, Hazel Ruth Spears, Etta Lee Carlton Rossman and Hallie C. French.

Scutter was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by his

Sister – Etta Lee Carlton Rossman-Rockville, VA

Many nieces and nephews

Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM – Monday, November 3, 2025 at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

