Fred Melvin Cloonan, Jr. age 78 of Pulaski passed away Wednesday, October 15, 2025 at Heritage Hall, Rich Creek, Virginia with his wife by his side.

Born May 12, 1947 in Stanton, Virginia, he was the son of the late Fred Melvin Cloonan, Sr. and Charlotte Baylor Cloonan. He was also preceded in death by his sisters Mary Beebe, Joyce Cloonan; brother William “Billy” Cloonan and stepson Justin Kislek.

Fred retired from the Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Corrections with 31 years of service. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

He is survived by

His wife – Patricia Harman Cloonan – Pulaski

Stepdaughter – Samantha Ayin – Sacramento, CA

Sister – Patricia Cloonan Prentiss – Williamsburg, VA

Brother – Christopher Cloonan – Waynesboro, VA

Grandchildren – Khiana Ayin, Kamea Ayin, Keala Ayin and Jayce Kislek

Services will be held 1:00 PM – Thursday, November 6, 2025 at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin.

