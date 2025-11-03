Our Lord Jesus has added another beautiful voice to His heavenly choir. Freda Bowman O’Neal, of Dublin, slipped into the heavenly folds on November 1st, 2025, after courageously battling a long illness.

A devoted, loving, faithful and dedicated wife (Bob O’Neal) of almost 56 years, mother, (Rob and his wife, Heather O’Neal) grandmother, (Robby and Claudia (wife), Rheannen, Savannah and Ireland O’Neal) great grandmother (Danny O’Neal and Sophia Mae DeRosa), aunt (many loved nieces and nephews), and sister, (Linda Sylmar, Tiny Bowman, Barbara Hancock, David Bowman) and many special friends and church friends. She loved her family and cherished their time together.

She was a long-time member of Dublin Christian Church, where she loved to sing and praise our Lord. She worked as a dental assistant to Dr. Pratt in Dublin, and for Dr. Hilton in Radford, as receptionist and secretary to the mayor for the town of Pulaski, as a lab technician for Magnox, and as a homemaker, and homeschool teacher to her two older grandchildren. She loved her two Shi-Tzu fur babies, Millie and Laci, birdwatching, being outdoors, gardening in her rose garden, decorating her home, cooking, and doting on her husband, son, daughter in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and all of her family. She will be severely missed by all who loved her until they reunite in eternal glory.

Funeral services will be held 9:00 a.m. Thursday, November 6, 2025 at the Dublin Christian Church, 5605 Dunlap Road, Dublin,24084 with Associate Pastor Dennis Trail, and Pastor Charles Pruitt officiating.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 8:15 am until service time at the church. Burial will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin.

Time cannot be bought,

Time cannot be sold,

In its ultimate worth,

are the memories we hold……Rob O’Neal

