Freda Vest Wright, 87, of Dublin, VA, passed away Thursday, June 5, 2025 at her home.

She attended Dublin High School. She, her husband and her father ran Vest & Wright, Inc. for 25 years. They built houses, apartments, motels, restaurants and commercial buildings across the states of Virginia and Tennessee.

She was a member Family Worship Center of Pulaski, enjoyed preparing meals at church and for family and friends, and she felt there were never too many invited.

She enjoyed traveling and always game to get on the road. She also loved sewing with friends and a good hot cup of coffee.

Freda was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Eugene Wright, her parents, William Jackson & Myrtle Matilda Morris Vest, her brothers, Wesley (“Tommy”) B. Vest, Charles J. Vest, William M. Vest and his first wife, Joyce, and John Doug Vest and his wife, Dorothy.

She is survived by her sons & daughters-in-law, Ricky K. & Gail G. Wright and Greg W. & Cynthia M. Wright; her sister & brother-in-law, Rachel V. & Jerry G. Davis; her sisters-in-law, Phyllis Kirk and Debbie Bond; her grandchildren, Leslie N. Wright & Aaron Wolfe, Heather M. Wright and Cody & Chandler Wright; her great-grandsons, Caspen Wolfe and Jackson Wright; many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

Funeral services are planned for Sunday, June 8, 2025 at 4:00 P.M. at Family Worship Center, Pulaski, with Pastor Jeff Whillhoite officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 2:00 P.M until service time, 4:00 P.M.

Committal services will be held Monday, June 9, 2025 at 10:30 A.M. at the Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum.

The family would like to extend special appreciation to Amy, Tracy, Kay, Trish, Dougie and the staff at Gentiva Hospice.

The Wright family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.