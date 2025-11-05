On October 31, 2025, Freddy “Gary” Wyatt, II welcomed into the arms of Jesus; now in the presence of his Heavenly Father. Gary attended High School at South Davidson High in Denton, North Carolina, where he graduated class of “2001”.

Gary was mechanically inclined and enjoyed working on diesel engines. Much of his employment was in this field. He also enjoyed teaching and mentoring younger people.

His son Trey spent many hours with Gary fishing, camping and playing guitar.

These are Trey’s fondest memories with his beloved dad, Gary. He was taught a lot about history and knowledge in many different fields. Gary was an avid reader, with a thirst for knowledge in all subjects.

The love of Gary’s life was Ms. Audrey who came into his life at two years old. That little girl stole Gary’s heart, the daughter he never had, but she was his heart and soul. Another special part of his life as well as support system was the mother of his child Trey Wyatt, Ashley Mooney.

Gary will be missed so much by his mother Rhonda Wyatt. He was her strength, advisor and corrector. Gary loved to debate every subject with his Momma. Together mother & son enjoyed football, Jeopardy, fishing and eating hot wings.

Some of the greatest memories he left with his mother were his sports playing days. He was quite the athlete. Planting, growing and looking at God’s beautiful creations was a pleasant memory of Gary with his Momma.

Gary will live on and through his brother and best friend Devin Wyatt. The two of them boys did everything together all their life. A bond never broken!

He was his sister’s protector, Melissa Wyatt will forever miss her Big Brother Gary, and she will miss camping, fishing and playing sports with him as well.

Special nephew Dylan Wyatt: special nieces Skylar Wyatt and Jenna Mills whom Gary spent many hours teaching so many different things. They loved their Uncle Gary.

We are climbing the Stairway to Heaven, and we will reunite Someday Soon!

If there ever comes a day when we cannot be together

Just hold me in your heart and I shall stay there forever –

A Celebration of Life for Gary will be held at 2:00 PM – Saturday, November 8, 2025 his home (2791 John Henry Lane – Draper, VA 24324) –

To sign Gary’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.