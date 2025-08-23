Frederick T. Streets, 66, finally decided he’d had enough of this world on August 22, 2025, passing away peacefully at home surrounded by family (and still telling them what to do). Born March 5, 1959, in Kendallville, Indiana, Fred was proof that stubbornness and humor can take you a long way.

He was preceded in death by his wives Darlene (Conley)and Pat (Long) his sister Erin Pinedo and grandkids Brentina and Kaylene Landon, Alexandria Landon, Carlee Storey, and Trea Murphey —no doubt he’s already catching them up on everything they “missed.”

He leaves behind children Chastity (James) Barefoot, Heather Storey, and Dustin Streets, a sister Dawn Taylor, a niece Celeste (Nate) Heffley, nephews Bobby (Maria)Pinedo, James (Shannon) Baker, and Chance Bihary, along with grandkids AJ Landon, Mickey Murphey, Chloe Storey, Zack and Maddie Streets who will all surely inherit both his sarcasm and his knack for telling the same stories over and over.

Fred worked in several foundries, most proudly Auburn Foundry and Honda, where he had several patents, a reputation for hard work, and probably received a lot of eyerolls.

He loved music, played in bands, and could run sound equipment like a pro—even if he thought the volume should always be louder.

Known for talking to strangers like old friends, lending a hand to anyone who needed it, and being the loudest laugh in the room, Fred made sure no gathering was ever boring.

His family and friends are especially thankful to Chastity and James, who cared for him with love, patience, and probably a lot more sass than he bargained for.

In true Fred fashion, he requested no services—

He will be missed, but we’re pretty sure he’s already setting up the newest playroom in heaven~so grab a beer, turn the music up, pass the bud and tell a story about him that may (or may not) be completely true.

To sign Fred’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.