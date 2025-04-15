Free Community Event and Quilt Unveiling: The Voices of History – 23/54 Celebration

Pulaski, VA — On Saturday, May 31, 2025, from 5:00–8:00 PM, the Calfee Center will host The Voices of History: 23/54 Celebration, a free community event at New River Community College in Edwards Hall.

The evening will feature the unveiling of the 23/54 commemorative quilt, keynote remarks from Leon Russell, National NAACP Board President, and a special performance by artist and storyteller Aristotle Jones.

The celebration will also include a Living History Timeline, live music, and a free dinner catered by Downtown Grub.

The 23/54 Project honors the legacy of the 23 parents and 54 children who stood with Dr. Percy Corbin in the 1947 case Corbin et al. v. County School Board of Pulaski County. Although the case was a significant contribution to the national struggle for educational equity, it remains to this day largely unrecognized. The 23/54 project works to correct this oversight by celebrating the courage of those involved and preserving their legacy through community storytelling, public art, and intergenerational engagement.

At the heart of the event is the unveiling of a commemorative quilt—created after months of historical research and developed in partnership with descendants of the original plaintiffs. This visual tribute serves as a mobile monument and will travel to museums and cultural centers across the region to share the story of these local civil rights heroes with broader audiences.

Seating is limited to 200 guests, and RSVP is required. Doors open at 5:00 PM.

To RSVP, visit: https://2354project.org/celebrate/

For questions, contact: info@calfeeccc.org or call 540-440-9081.