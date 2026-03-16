Free Public Screening of “Resolved to Live and Die: The Revolutionary Roots of Southwest Virginia” Set for March 27 at Pulaski Theatre

PULASKI, Va. — The public is invited to a free screening of the PBS documentary Resolved to Live and Die: The Revolutionary Roots of Southwest Virginia at 6 p.m. Friday, March 27, at the Pulaski Theatre.

Resolved to Live and Die tells a story more than 250 years in the making. The hour-long documentary explores the critical role Southwest Virginia played during the American Revolution and highlights the people, places and decisions that helped shape the nation’s founding.

“This documentary brings an important part of our region’s history to life,” said April Martin, chair of the Pulaski County VA250 Committee. “Southwest Virginia played a significant role in the fight for independence, and this event is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and learn more about the Revolutionary roots that helped shape our nation.”

Following the screening, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a question-and-answer discussion with individuals involved in the project.

Guests can also explore a special exhibit featuring pull-up banners provided by the Alleghany Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and a display of replica Revolutionary War flags presented by the Fincastle Resolutions Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution and the Wilderness Road Regional Museum. There will also be door prize drawings for those in attendance.

The event is sponsored by Pulaski County Tourism and is part of the county’s participation in the Virginia American Revolution 250 Commission (VA250), which commemorates the 250th

anniversary of the American Revolution. Admission is free, and donations will be accepted to support the Pulaski County VA250 Committee and its efforts to present educational programs and community events tied to the commemoration.

The screening is open to the public, and community members of all ages are encouraged to attend.