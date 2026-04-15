Freedom 250 Announces US 250th Celebration, “Great American State Fair”

A 16-Day World’s Fair on the National Mall Uniting All 56 States and Territories

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Freedom 250 today announced the Great American State Fair, a 16-day national exposition running from June 25 through July 10, 2026, spanning from the U.S. Capitol to the Washington Monument. The celebration will unite and showcase all 56 U.S. states and territories in a single World’s Fair-scale event.

This “World’s Fair” style celebration will feature nods of nostalgia to treasured American state fairs, and include everything from a 110-foot Ferris wheel, the newly refurbished Smithsonian National Carousel, and dozens of hands-on company-sponsored activations that will bring the fair to life. This once-in-a-generation event will allow visitors to taste, touch, and experience what makes each state and territory unique, and five anchor pavilions featuring national pillars: Made in America, American Heartland, American Innovates, The American Canvas, and Faith & Family.

This is an opportunity for visitors from across America to experience an unforgettable celebration of the people and traditions that define our nation and unites diverse states and territories to form the strongest country in the world. The event will have a dynamic line-up of daily themes, including Military Appreciation Day, Wings of Freedom, The Next 250, and more.

“Bound together by a shared promise, our nation is a union of diverse states and territories — distinct in character, united in purpose, and driven by the enduring pursuit of freedom. This summer, the Great American State Fair will bring that spirit to life on the National Mall, celebrating the ingenuity, perseverance, and pride that define America as we come together to mark the nation’s 250th,” said Freedom 250 CEO Keith Krach.

“As our nation prepares to celebrate 250 years of freedom and opportunity, the National Mall will once again serve as the stage for telling our nation’s story. Thanks to President Donald J. Trump’s leadership, the Great American State Fair will bring all 56 states and territories together in one place, showcasing the people, landscapes, and traditions that define this country. The Department of the Interior is proud to help deliver this historic celebration on this iconic ground,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum.

The Great American State Fair is open to the public. Admission is free; advance registration is encouraged; walk-ups are welcome. Registration here.

Want to show off your talent? Apply here to be considered to showcase your talent at the Great American State Fair.