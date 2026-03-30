Friends of Claytor Lake Releases 2025 Clean Up Report

By A’me Dalton

FOCL

Claytor Lake continues to be one of the region’s most treasured natural resources, and a newly released report shows the work being done behind the scenes to keep it that way.

The Friends of Claytor Lake (FOCL) has officially released its 2025 Clean Up Report, now available to the public at focl.org/debris-clean-ups.

The annual report highlights a full season of clean up efforts focused on maintaining the health, safety, and beauty of Claytor Lake. After an intense 2024 season that required large-scale storm recovery, 2025 marked a return to steady, strategic maintenance across the lake.

The numbers tell an important part of the story. In 2025 alone, dedicated clean up crews removed more than 3,100 tons of woody debris, collected 191 bags of trash, cleared 36 tires, and removed 13 docks from the lake. These efforts play a direct role in protecting wildlife habitats, improving water quality, and keeping the lake safe for boating and recreation.

Additionally, FOCL supported a major environmental effort during the 2025 mussel salvage and drawdown. With the help of volunteers and partnering organizations, more than 15,000 freshwater mussels were identified and relocated, helping preserve an essential part of the lake’s ecosystem.

The report also recognizes the dedicated clean up crew whose work often goes unseen. Team members logged more than 6,200 hours in 2025, operating equipment, removing debris by hand, and monitoring lake conditions in all types of weather.

As FOCL continues to rely on strong community support, partnerships, and donations to carry out its mission of protecting the lake for future generations. Community members are encouraged to explore the full report.

For inquiries, contact: info@focl.org