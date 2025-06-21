Friends of Peak Creek Receives $500 Green Grant  from Keep Virginia Beautiful

Thirty grants awarded throughout Virginia in June as part of Keep Virginia Beautiful’s

15th Annual Green Grants Program

Richmond, Virginia – Friends of Peak Creek, in the Town of Pulaski is awarded a $500 Green Grant in the Litter Prevention category as part of Keep Virginia Beautiful’s 15th Annual Green Grants program.

Every year, government, non-profit, civic, and service organizations in Virginia are invited to apply for grants ranging from $500 to $1,000 that will help address an environmental concern in their community. Grants must focus on one of the following priorities: Litter Prevention, Recycling & Waste Reduction, Cigarette Litter Prevention & Recycling, or Community Beautification.

“Green Grants support many different sustainable projects and programs that are designed at the local level to meet the needs and priorities of the organizations that applied. Project partners are diverse, but a common theme is that they bring people together to improve the natural and scenic environment for all to enjoy,” says Cristi Lawton, Keep Virginia Beautiful’s Executive Director.

Friends of Peak Creek is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the stewardship of the Peak Creek Watershed. Located in Pulaski County, Peak Creek is the major tributary to Claytor Lake, an impoundment on the New River. Established in 2013, their organization has three major goals, cleanup of Peak Creek and its tributaries, environmental educational outreach, and sustainable or responsible economic development. Friends of Peak Creek schedules three streambank cleanups per year: two streambank cleanups and one in the water. They also facilitate groups that want to volunteer but are constrained by their own schedules.

Funds awarded from the Green Grant will be used to purchase additional supplies such as litter grabbers, gloves, safety vests, and supplies to replenish first aid kits. Purchasing quality and reusable equipment helps keep costs down and allows Friends of Peak Creek to continue their good work!