Fries Man Sentenced for Threatening United States Officials

Jonathan Reed Stiltner, 50, pled guilty in March 2025 to one count of mailing threats to injure officers of the United States.

“Every day, judges, the judiciary staff, prosecutors, and public defenders work for the American justice system and should be free to do their work for our great Nation without fear of violence or retaliation,” Acting United States Attorney Robert N. Tracci said today. “This office will aggressively prosecute those who attack our justice system by threatening violence against those who serve it.”

According to court documents, while in custody pursuant to numerous state felony charges brought by Dickenson County, Stiltner handwrote a number of letters threatening to harm specific federal officials.

As a specific example, on November 13, 2023, Stiltner handwrote and mailed through the U.S. mail a letter threatening harm to a named federal judge, an Assistant United States Attorney, a federal probation officer, and a member of the Federal Public Defender’s Officer.

In his letter, Stiltner stated, in part, “Although Im (sic) incarcerated I still have people on the street who can do things and if Im (sic) not charged federally ASAP as I was told I would be Im (sic) going to send people to pay [specific government officials] visits.”

He also wrote, “Does someone have to get hurt to prove Im (sic) very serious.”

Robert N. Tracci, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Virginia and Anthony A. Spotswood, Special Agent in Charge of the Washington Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives made the announcement made the announcement.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals.