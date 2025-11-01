Frightful: Cougars shutout on Halloween by PH, 56-0

By TROY SARVER

Patriot Publishing

It was a frightful night for Pulaski County on Friday, and it had nothing to do with it being Halloween.

Patrick Henry’s offense played several tricks on the Cougars’ defense, amassing 491 total yards of offense as the Patriots treated themselves to a 56-0 shutout win at Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium.

PH (9-0, 5-0) remained undefeated on the season with the victory while Pulaski County (2-7, 2-3) suffered their fifth straight loss after a 2-2 start.

The Patriots’ combination of running back Damarion Perdue and wide receiver Cameron Hairston treated the Cougars defense like a Halloween pumpkin, carving them up for six total touchdowns.

Hairston set the tone for the evening the first time he touched the football. After the Patrick Henry defense stopped Pulaski County on their opening possession, Hairston fielded the ensuing punt on his own 44 and promptly returned it 56 yards for a touchdown to give PH a 7-0 lead just a little over four minutes into the contest.

One play after a 39-yard pass reception to Hairston on the Patriots’ next drive, Perdue scored his first touchdown of the night on a 32-yard TD run to double the lead to 14-0.

PH would go on to score on three of their next four first half drives to build a 35-0 lead at halftime.

Pulaski County’s offense was shutout for the first time this season. The Cougars’ task was made more difficult with starters Maddox Thompson and Carter Wilson seeing limited time in the backfield due to injuries and a lack of practice time during the week, according to Pulaski County head coach Cam Akers.

The Cougars’ best scoring chance came just before halftime when PC drove to the PH 28, but on the final play of the half placekicker Bryant Nottingham was wide right on a 45-yard field goal attempt.

Just to prove the first half wasn’t a fluke, Patrick Henry scored on the first play of the second half when Perdue scored on a 44-yard touchdown run to make it 42-0.

Eventually Patrick Henry put 56 on the scoreboard despite a running clock throughout the second half.

Hairston finished with 7 receptions for 182 yards while Perdue ran for 153 yards on just seven carries.

Pulaski County will have one more opportunity to enter the win column next Friday when they take on Hidden Valley at home on Senior Night.

“Our preparation will be no different than it has before. We will come in and get to work on Monday,” Akers said. “They have one more week of football and I hope that means something to them.”

The game looks like a chance to end the season on a bright spot for the Cougars as the Titans come into the River Ridge District matchup winless on the campaign after a 56-7 loss to Salem on Friday. Last season Pulaski County beat the Titans 51-7.

“They are in the same boat we’re in,” Akers said of Hidden Valley.

Game time in Dublin is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Patrick Henry 14 21 14 7 56

Pulaski County 0 0 0 0 0

PH – Hairston 56 punt return (Williams kick)

PH – Perdue 32 run (Williams kick)

PH – Perdue 46 run (Williams kick)

PH – Hairston 8 pass from Painter (Williams kick)

PH – Hairston 56 pass from Painter (Williams kick)

PH – Perdue 44 run (Williams kick)

PH – Tartt 3 run (Williams kick)

PH – Brown 24 run (Williams kick)

PH PC

First Downs 13 7

Yards Passing 246s 57

Passes C-A-I 13-17-0 5-10-0

Yards Passing 245 36

Penalties – Yards 7-45 5-28

Fumbles – lost 1-1 1-1

Punts – average 0-0 7-40.7

RUSHING – Patrick Henry, Perdue 7-153, Painter 3-(-8), Haithcoach 2-13, Bailey 3-22, D. Brown 3-24, Tartt 3-32, K. Brown 2-7, Lee-Torrez 1-3, Pulaski County, Hill 7-4, Carrasco 10-40, Aviles 5-4, Nottingham 4(-4), Thompson 5-10, Wilson 1-3

PASSING – Patrick Henry, Painter 12-16-0-238, Russell 1-1-0-7, Pulaski County, Nottingham 5-10-0-36

RECEIVING – Patrick Henry, Hairston 7-182, Merchant 1-0, Fleming 1-9, Copney 2-34, Early 1-7, Haithcoach 1-13, Pulaski County, Price 1-12, Carrasco 4-24