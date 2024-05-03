Gail Lynn Dunford-Farley of Dublin, passed away Tuesday April 30, 2024. She was born in Radford on July 29, 1965 and graduated Fort Chiswell High School in 1983. She attended New River Community College. Lynn had a great love for children and was a beloved substitute teacher and daycare provider in Pulaski County for many years.

Lynn is survived by her husband, Allen Farley of Pulaski, daughter, Victoria “Tori” Roope of Pulaski; parents, Gilmer and Effie Dunford of Austinville. Lynn is also survived by her sisters, Lorri Arnold of Hampstead, MD and Greta Bowers (Michael) of Ivanhoe, and their children: Nieces, Emily Duncan (Luke) of Pulaski, Katrina Bowers of Austinville, Nephews, Everett (Louie) and Austin Bowers of Ivanhoe. Great nephew, Owen Duncan of Pulaski. Step children, Courtney Lynch of Emporia, and Corey Farley of Atlanta, GA also survive.

Lynn leaves behind a host of friends to cherish her memories including her good friend and adopted brother, DJ Adams of Dublin VA.

Memorial services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at the Poplar Camp Church of God of Prophecy with Lonnie Frazier and Tony Edmonds officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday May 7, 2024 at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lynn’s honor to the cemetery fund at Pleasant View Church/Pickett Cemetery c/o Joyce Vaughn 1155 Pleasant View Road Austinville VA 24312

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700