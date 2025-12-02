August 16, 1937 – November 29, 2025

Gary Curtin Grant, a sweet, compassionate, and intelligent man, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of service, leadership, and devotion to family. He will be remembered for his gentle spirit, sharp mind, and his lifelong commitment to helping others.

Gary was born on August 16, 1937, in Wilmington, Delaware, the son of Arthur and Sadie Mae Bunnstein Grant. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ronald Grant; his sisters, Leatrice Biden and Barbara Grant Woodard; and his grandson, Jake Grant.

Gary graduated from Lawrence High School in Lawrence, Kansas. He furthered his education at the University of Kansas before transferring to Virginia Tech, where he earned his degree in electrical engineering.

Gary devoted 38 years of service to the Radford Army Ammunition Plant, where he excelled as a designer and later as a department lead. His skill, dedication, and leadership left a lasting mark on both the company and the many coworkers who respected him deeply. It was there he met the love of his life, Dianne Albright. They were married in 1961 and shared a lifetime of love, partnership, and commitment.

Gary believed strongly in giving back to his community. He served as Recreation Commissioner, was a committee member of the Welfare Board, and coached many little league basketball and football teams, shaping young lives through encouragement, discipline, and mentorship. He also enjoyed working closely with Jack Johnson supervising the weight room at Radford High School, supporting the athletic program, including the State Championship teams of 1971 and 1972.

Gary was also highly involved at Thorn Spring Country Club for many years, serving in numerous capacities including as club president. His leadership and service there reflected his dedication to building community and friendships wherever he went.

Gary is survived by his beloved bride of over six decades, Dianne Albright Grant.

He is also lovingly survived by son Andy Grant; grandson Heth and wife Annie, and great-grandson Declan; son Mike Grant and wife Tara; grandchildren Haley and husband Drew Smith, Thomas Grant, and the late Jake Grant; and great-grandson Grant Smith.

As a grandfather, Gary was a true “softie.” He would do anything for his grandchildren and was happiest when they were happy. His generosity knew no bounds, and his greatest joy came from making those he loved smile.

An avid lover of history, Gary delighted in sharing stories of the past and passing down his knowledge to his grandsons, fostering in them a deep appreciation for learning. He was always eager for a game of chess or an engaging intellectual conversation and loved nothing more than thoughtful connection with those he loved.

Gary was happiest when surrounded by his family and good food — moments filled with laughter, stories, and togetherness that will be treasured forever.

When he wasn’t spending time with family, Gary found joy in golfing and going to the beach, appreciating life’s simple pleasures. He was a loyal Hokie fan and enjoyed attending football games with family and friends.

Gary was a loving husband, devoted father, proud grandfather, and joyful great-grandfather. His life reflected kindness, integrity, and quiet strength. He made the world brighter through his love, generosity, and example.

He will be deeply missed and forever cherished.

The family will receive friends from 4pm until 6 pm on Friday, December 12, 2025, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford.

The Grant family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com