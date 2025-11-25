June 8, 1948 – November 24, 2025

Gary Harding Phillips, 77, passed away at his home in New River on Monday, November 24, 2025. He was a member of Fairlawn Church of God and a U. S. Navy veteran having served during Vietnam. He was retired from the maintenance department of both St. Albans Hospital and Radford University.

He loved the Lord and everyone he knew and met. He loved his family more than he could ever put into words. He enjoyed family gatherings, the outdoors, especially hunting, his tractor and cutting wood. He was a proud Husband, Dad and PawPaw.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Kirby and Edna Phillips; sister, Judy Ann Phillips; and brother, Chipper Phillips.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 31 years, Deborah Phillips; daughters, Tanya Young (Heath) and Holly Phillips (Ray); son, Lucas Phillips (Rebecca); 7 grandchildren, Amber, Caleb, Kelsey, Abby, Kyla, Charlotte and Silas; great granddaughter, Avery; great grandson on the way, Barrett Harding; another great grandchild due in April; brother, Dean Phillips (Sonja); sister, Debbie Jones (Tom); best friend, Archie; and many special nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Special thanks to the first responders for their excellent care and kindness shown during a dark time.

The family will receive friends from 10am until 11:30am on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at the Fairlawn Church of God. Services will begin at 11:30am with Pastor Marcus Harrison officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at 1pm at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Judes Children’s Hospital or your local animal shelter.

“May the work I’ve done speak for me”. Gary led a life that others should learn to live by. The world will not be the same without Gary in it.

The Phillips family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com