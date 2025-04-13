Gary Lawrence Wolfe, age 33 of Hiwassee, passed away Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at his home. Born September 15, 1991 in White Sulphur Springs, he was the son of the late Gary Lawrence Wolfe, Sr. He was also preceded by his grandparents Lawrence & Elizabeth Wolfe and uncle Marshall Wolfe.

Left to cherish his memory

Partner – Matthew Farmer & their special dogs (Louise, Reba, Junior and Diesel)

Like Parents – Linda & Willis Farmer

Aunts – Janet Steale Tate & husband, Jim – Bristol, Carol Nicely – Covington

Siblings – Allecia, Zettie, Marisa, Andrew, Joseph, Jacob

Special Cousins – Matthew Nicely, Danielle Shaffer

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Thursday, April 17, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Joey Hall officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Thursday at the Funeral Home.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.